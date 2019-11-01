Transcript for Teen found 88 days after vanishing from Wisconsin home

New reporting tonight on the stunning escape. 13-year-old Jayme Closs was home when her parents were murdered and thoughts say she was kidnapped. And news of her get away. She escaped a home in a neighboring county 70 miles away. She was in shoes too large for her feet. She approached a woman walking her dog and said, I'm Jayme, I need help. And the suspect was on the hunt for Jayme when he realized she escaped. And this image of Jayme reunited with her aunt. What authorities just revealed. Reporter: Tonight a stunning tale of survival, 88 days after she vanished, following the brutal murder of her parents, 13-year-old Jayme Closs found alive some 70 miles from home. First spotted by Jeanne nutter who was walking her dog. I saw a young woman approach me. She was crying and said, "I need help. I don't know where I am. I'm lost. Please help me." And she said, "I'm Jayme." And I'm this close to her and I knew it was Jayme. Reporter: Jayme looking disheveled, thin, with no coat. What's her demeanor like? You knew something was wrong. Right, and I knew she was scared, and I knew wherever she came from, she left quickly, because she had somebody else's shoes on that were too big for her. Reporter: Nutter quickly realizing who she was. Rushing to a neighbor's house to call 911. See her walk into the kitchen, it was like sees a goes. It took my breath away. I kept telling Jayme, don't worry. Everything's going to be okay. I will take you to a safe place. Reporter: Police racing to that home where Closs described her kidnapper and his car. Minutes later officers tracking that car and taking this man, Jake Patterson, into custody, an unemployed 21-year-old with no criminal record. We do believe that Jayme was the only target. Reporter: Investigators think Patterson first shot Jayme's parents at their home in the middle of the night last October, then kidnapped Jayme. Reporter: With regard to the suspect taking great efforts to minimize his forensic footprint at the crime scene, like a shaving his head, not to leave hair behind. Reporter: Jayme making her escape from the home where police say Patterson held her. Word that Jayme was safe and sound quickly reaching her family. The sheriff come to my house and he was smiling, and he had the best news ever. We cried and cried. Reporter: Jayme today evaluated at a hospital and in good condition. I'm just gonna tell her how much I love her, and missed her, and give her the biggest hug ever. Reporter: For 3 months this community held out hope, hundreds turning out to search the fields near her home. Tonight Jayme finally reunited with her family. She found a way to get out of where she was and came looking for somebody and it's really just -- I just happened to be in the right place at the right time We love seeing that photo late today, the reunion with a family that never gave up hope. Alex, I know one of the central question, how the suspect can be connected in any way to the family? Reporter: Investigators are trying to figure that out. They know the suspect briefly worked at a plant where Jayme's paints worked a few years ago. He is held on pending murder and kidnapping charges. David? Thanks. We are also following another story before we came on

