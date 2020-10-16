Transcript for Teen kills teacher in front of Paris school in horrific attack

We turn now to the horrific terror attack outside Paris. A teacher decapitated on the street outside his school. Police say he had received threats. Maggie Rulli tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a barbaric terror attack in broad daylight, in the suburbs of Paris. Police say an 18-year-old man beheaded a middle school history teacher with a knife on the street in front of his school. Officers shooting and killing the attacker, after a brief chase. Police say the teacher had received threats, after mentioning the controversial cartoons depicting the prophet Mohammed, published by the Charlie Hebdo newspaper, during a lesson about freedom of expression, images many muslims find disrespectful. Late today, French president manual macron visiting the gruesome scene, calling the killer a coward. Back in 2015, islamist terrorists attacked Charlie Hebdo's offices in Paris, killing 12 people. Recently, the satirical paper had republished those images that led to the attack. Today's murder is the second terror-related attack in France in less than a month, and since the start of the ongoing trial for the newsroom massacre. Just weeks ago, two people stop in the front of Charlie Hebdo's former offices. They call today's attack horrific and revolting. Tonight the white house reversing course after first

