Transcript for Teenage girl killed in home explosion

Back at home and to the deadly explosion in an Oklahoma neighborhood. A home destroyed, a family of four inside and their 14-year-old daughter did not survive. Authorities are warning of a device in their home that might have triggered this. Here's Adrian Bankert. Shock tonight over an explosion that rocked Oklahoma City. The dad kept yelling I can't find Hadley, I can't find Hadley. A 14-year-old girl killed. Her brother badly injured. The nicest people and I'm heartbroken for them. Husband, SHAWN, in serious condition tonight. The dad just kept repeating over and over again that "I plugged in the coffee pot, and I got electrocuted, and the house blew up." He said it a thousand times. He's now in serious condition. We are here to help when we can and our heart goes out to the family for sure. Reporter: Investigators say there was a propane log lighter inside the fireplace that was not to code. These log lighters are illegal and you'll accumulate vapor that will lead to an explosion. Officials say that the family moved into the home a few years ago so it is unknown whether or not they were even aware of that log lighter and that they say even the slightest ignition, even the flip of a light switch could have triggered the blast. David. A propane log lighter. Adrienne, thank you.

