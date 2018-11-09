Teens allegedly steal cash after store clerk collapses: Police

More
They allegedly returned several times, stepping over the clerk who suffered a heart attack, police said.
0:10 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teens allegedly steal cash after store clerk collapses: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57757662,"title":"Teens allegedly steal cash after store clerk collapses: Police","duration":"0:10","description":"They allegedly returned several times, stepping over the clerk who suffered a heart attack, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/teens-allegedly-steal-cash-store-clerk-collapses-police-57757662","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.