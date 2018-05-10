Tennessee suspect wanted in 2 slayings arrested: Authorities

More
Kirby Wallace was arrested by police in the woods; police said a gun was recovered at the scene.
0:13 | 10/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee suspect wanted in 2 slayings arrested: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58317158,"title":"Tennessee suspect wanted in 2 slayings arrested: Authorities ","duration":"0:13","description":"Kirby Wallace was arrested by police in the woods; police said a gun was recovered at the scene. ","url":"/WNT/video/tennessee-suspect-wanted-slayings-arrested-authorities-58317158","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.