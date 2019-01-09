Transcript for Tension between protesters and police escalates in Hong Kong

Rachel, thank you. Moving to Hong Kong, where clashes are becoming even more violent. A 13th consecutive weekend of clashes between police and protesters. Ian Pannell is in the center of that unrest. Reporter: Tonight, more bloodshed, more anger, as the three-month standoff between protesters and police in Hong Kong continues to escalate. This weekend demonstrators throwing molotov cocktails and bricks at riot police, after they move in. Multiple rounds of teargas. They're using compression the pitched battles lasting through the day and night. We now have hundreds of riot police, you see the water cannons now pushing forward. At one point, police storming a subway station, beating unarmed young protesters who had only umbrellas to protect themselves. Many of them bloodied as they were led away. Today protesters blocking roads at Hong Kong's airport, bringing traffic to a standstill. Many passengers forced to walk miles to the airport, pushing their luggage past protesters and police. This woman had just landed in Hong Kong, with no way to get home. We have to get home. Even if it means walking from the airport over the mountain, we have to get home. Reporter: Tonight, Chinese state media issuing a dire warning to protesters that the end is coming. As a general strike and more demonstrations are expected. Tom? Ian, thank you. Still ahead on "World news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.