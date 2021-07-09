Transcript for Texas lawmakers sign sweeping new voting law

In the meantime, we turn to Texas tonight. One week after that sweeping abortion law took effect banning abortions in that state about six weeks, governor Greg Abbott signing into law tonight a sweeping new voting law. One of the most restrictive ever. Here's our chief white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Today in Texas -- Election integrity is now law in the state of Texas. Reporter: -- Governor Greg Abbott signing some of the most sweeping voting restrictions in the country. We must have trust and confidence in our elections. Reporter: But in Texas and every other state, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Still, the new law bans drive through voting and 24-hour polling locations which have increased turnout among my or thes. It prevents election officials from sending absentee ballot applications to voters who haven't requested them. This comes just one week after Texas enacted the most sweeping abortion law in the nation, banning the procedure as early as the sixth week of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. Doris Dixon, who works at a planned parenthood in Houston, telling our Rachel Scott about one patient seeking an abortion who then tested positive for covid. She was told she had to quarantine for 14 days, but by that point, she would be more than six weeks pregnant, and unable to get an abortion under the new law. To hear her beg for someone to help her was hard. She was begging? She was begging. Reporter: Today, governor Abbott pressed on why the law makes no exception for rape or incest. His answer -- it's not needed because the state will eliminate the crime of rape altogether. Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. So, goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman, no person will be a victim of rape. Reporter: Governor Abbott has not called on the legislature to take up any new rape prevention legislation. The attorney general says he is urgently exploring all options to challenge this Texas law, but as we have been saying, this law is extremely unique and they don't have a legal path forward yet. David, today the press secretary here said they are still kicking the tires. Cecilia Vega live at the white house tonight. Great to see you.

