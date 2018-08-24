Texas man arrested for shooting at female motorists

The 29-year-old suspect is accused of randomly targeting women, firing a gun into their cars.
0:15 | 08/24/18

Transcript for Texas man arrested for shooting at female motorists
A suspected gunman is in custody now for allegedly targeting female drivers and Katy Texas outside Houston. Nicholas jet Eckstein who accused of randomly selecting women and shooting into their cars hitting at least two victims. Authorities say he has confessed to one shooting calling it self defense.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

