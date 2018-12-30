Transcript for Thousands of the protesters have taken to the streets in Paris

it's just a precaution. So far, the person has shown no signs of the illness. From overseas, a brewing confrontation in Paris. Thousands have been taking to the streets to protest the government. And tomorrow night, the champs elysees will have holiday celebrations as well as protests. Here's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Defiance and disorder in Paris. Protesters taking over the streets once again. But it was in other French cities this time that the yellow vests protests took a violent turn. In Toulouse, police firing tear gas. In nantes, the clashes getting physical. These social media driven protests were originally over new proposed gas taxes. But French president macron conceded, after protesters vandalized iconic landmarks. Fires and tear gas, clouding the champs elysees. Turnout at Saturday's latest March was a fraction of the hundreds of thousands in Paris in past weeks. But many protesters still upset over the rising cost of living in France. Still vowing not to rest until macron steps down. And police are gearing up trying to secure Paris landmarks, as protesters promise more rallies for tomorrow's new year's eve celebration. Jon?

