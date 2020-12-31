Transcript for Thousands waiting for hours in line for COVID-19 vaccine

And news tonight about the slow rollout of the coronavirus vaccines across the U.S. The CDC reporting nearly 3 million people receiving shots, far short of the trump administration's goal of 20 million by today. Thousands of people, look at this, lining up for vaccinations in Chattanooga, waiting hours in their cars. Traffic backed up for four miles. From one state to the next, calls now growing T pick up the pace. Here's ABC's Ellen Lopez. Reporter: Tonight, thousands in miles long lines waiting hours on new year's eve in Tennessee to get the covid-19 vaccine. A lot less fear. A lot less anxiety and just a lot of hope. Reporter: The long awaited vaccine is finally here. But states are now struggling to get those live-saving shots into They don't have the people. They don't have the funding and there isn't an overarching plan that we really need to ensure that we get this done quickly. Reporter: In Arizona, out of the more than 300,000 vaccines the state has received, only 18% have been used. Vaccination sites in Florida overwhelmed. Calls for the National Guard to come in and help. Some people say they can't get an appointment. I have to call more than 200 times, nothing. Reporter: Operation warp speed now crawling. Only 2.7 million vacci recorded. Far short of the initial goal of 20 million by the end of the year. There really has to be a lot more effort, in the sense of resources for the locals, name little the states, the cities, the counties. Reporter: Some health care workers refusing to take the vaccine. What I'm worried about is people who aren't taking it, frankly. Reporter: Ohio, Kansas, Mississippi and Georgia have the lowest vaccination rates in the country. In many parts of rural Georgia, both in the north and the south, there's vaccine available and literally sitting in freezers. That's unacceptable. We have lives to save. Reporter: In West Virginia, more than 40 people accidentally given an antibody treatment instead of the vaccine. And tonight, in Wisconsin, a fired pharmacist arrested after police say he ad to intentionally removing 570 vaccine doses from the freezer, then putting them back in hours later. But it was too late for 57 people who already got those doses. Now possibly ineffective. This was a situation involving a bad actor, as opposed to a bad process. A disturbing headline there. El win, I want to go back to what's happened in Wisconsin. You have new reporting on that suspect? Reporter: Yeah, that's right, Tom. Investigators claim that the former employee knew that the spoiled doses would be useless to the people receiving those vaccines and that they would think that they had been vaccinated against the virus when they had been not vaccinated against that virus, putting them at higher risk. Tom? Elwyn Lopez, thank you. -19 still with a tight grip on the U.S. For most of the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.