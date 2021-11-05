Tiger still on the loose in Houston, man denies being owner

The search continued Tuesday after a tiger was spotted in a residential Houston neighborhood. A lawyer for the man arrested in connection with the incident denied that his client is the owner.
0:15 | 05/11/21

Tiger still on the loose in Houston, man denies being owner

