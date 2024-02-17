Tiger Woods forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational in California after completing just six holes. A spokesperson says he had flu-like symptoms and was treated for dehydration.

February 17, 2024

