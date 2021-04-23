Now Playing: Authorities reveal Tiger Woods' vehicle was speeding at time of crash

Now Playing: By the Numbers: 6 in 10 favor doing more to hold police accountable

Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner joins California race for governor

Now Playing: J&J vaccine pause made sense, but it’s time to lift it: Besser

Now Playing: Vaccinated health care workers spend time with patients

Now Playing: Snake River among most endangered rivers in US

Now Playing: US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Now Playing: CDC advisory panel recommends resuming use of J&J vaccine with label warning

Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC panel debates use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Now Playing: Biden unveils new details on infrastructure plan

Now Playing: A CDC panel is meeting today to decide on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Now Playing: Must-know money saving tips for home utilities

Now Playing: If the CDC and FDA put a warning on the J&J vaccine, will it be safe?

Now Playing: How one couple is inspiring kids to dream big

Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ first: New mayor makes history in St. Louis

Now Playing: Minneapolis police investigating another Chauvin incident

Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen family calls for legislation year after her death

Now Playing: Rep. Cori Bush on the treatment of Black girls as adults in America