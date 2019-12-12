'Time' magazine person of the year

More
Greta Thunberg, 16, was selected because of her global efforts to combat climate change and challenging world leaders to do much more.
0:09 | 12/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Time' magazine person of the year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Greta Thunberg, 16, was selected because of her global efforts to combat climate change and challenging world leaders to do much more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67670639","title":"'Time' magazine person of the year","url":"/WNT/video/time-magazine-person-year-67670639"}