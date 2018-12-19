TN boy left on the bus

The boy's mother, Uneisha Bradford, watched surveillance video showing Bradford's 5-year-old son crying out for help as he tries to figure out how to get out of the bus.
1:02 | 12/19/18

Transcript for TN boy left on the bus
the 5-year-old boy alone, cry and T his school bus. Here's ABC's liny Davis. Reporter: A real-life nightmare playing out on bus surveillanceeras as a year-old cesel S mom, uneisha Bradford, wipes ay she watches the video her son's distress. It happenedchattanoog tennessee.e video obtained by ABC E ws kids exiting off the bus to aftercare, but the 5-year-old had fallen asleep. Our teachers are supposed to walk thr.she looks under the seat and she said she looks for legs and Bo bags a didn't see anythior the driver ends her shift and walks .little boyakes up realizes he's all alone. More than ten minutes la H fires out how to open the door and wander the parking lot until he's by stranger. Whatfhose people weren't out there?ody got have got him. Reporter: That driver has been suspended, and the bus monitors will now undergoon training to T to prevent this fapng again. David? When weeback, new that sheriff's deputy and what

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

