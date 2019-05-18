Transcript for Tornadoes touch down in several states

dangerous tornado outbreak. 75 million Americans in this severe storm path. These stunning images shot by storm chasers actually inside of a tornado crashing across Nebraska, showing the fury and power of that system. At least three dozen tornadoes reported in the last 24 hours alone. Across five states. Abilene, Texas seeing the damage there. Our live radar showing where those intense storms are hitting right now. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano is in the storm zone tonight starting us off. Reporter: Tonight millions at risk from a dangerous storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornados across the central U.S. Widespread damage from a tornado this morning in Abilene, Texas. Trees down and this roof collapsed. Neighbor's houses are gone, powerlines are gone. Reporter: This water tower leaking after being punctured during a supercell storm that triggered a tornado in nearby Ballinger. In geronimo, Oklahoma, residents surveying the damage from a dangerous ef-2 packing winds over 110 miles per hour. Roofs ripped from houses, trees uprooted and powerlines scattered in the path. Is and in ft. Smith, Arkansas -- Here it comes. Reporter: -- Residents there forced to rush to safety, listening to the sirens. Warning of the impending danger. But for these veteran storm chasers -- It's touching down!! Reporter: A tornado in western Nebraska late Friday nearly sweeping them away. Tornado! Tornado! Reporter: Fortunately, escaping unscathed. This car narrowly avoided a tornado in minneola, Kansas. Windows gone! Reporter: Lightning strikes illuminating the damage. Hello? Can anybody hear me? Reporter: Searchers in that town later frantically looking for anyone who might be trapped in damaged homes. Not far away, this tractor trailer knocked over to its side. It just now knocked a semi over. Reporter: Good samaritans running to free the driver with the tornado just behind them, and tonight this region gearing up for another dangerous round of severe weather set to hit within 48 hours. Incredibly dangerous situation. Rob Marciano joins us from the spillway near ft. Worth. These storms not only responsible for tornadoes, but also dangerous flash floods, and the threat is not over yet? Reporter: No. So much water with these storms. You can see behind me the spillway from this dam being opened up by the army corps of engineers. It's 2,300 cubic feet per second. We have more rain coming, and we'll show you where the storms are. The line through the dallas-ft. Worth area. It's pushing through little Rock, and extending up through parts of Missouri. Overnight tonight, we get to Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and these are cities that could see damaging storms tomorrow You're tracking potential for another severe weather outbreak in the beginning of the week? Reporter: Very active pattern, Tom. We're going to reset things for as soon as Monday. Take a look at this. Right mere in tornado alley, the likelihood of seeing storms that could produce large, long track, destructive tornadoes Monday and Tuesday and of course, that system pushes off to the east as well. Very active pattern going Tom? All right, rob. You and your team stay safe.

