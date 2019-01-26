Transcript for Town mourns student killed in train collision with school bus

We now go to Texas, the tragic moment of impact between a moving train and a school bus. The bus driver was taking children home at the time. One student was pronounced dead at the scene. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, a community in shock following the death of a middle school student. When a train crashed into his school bus. Athens fire department is requesting assistance on a train accident involving a bus. Reporter: On Friday, 70 miles outside of Dallas, police say the bus ran over a portion of the track with no warning of an oncoming locomotive. The impact pushing the bus a quarter of a mile. First responders arrived within three minutes to find the dead 13-year-old boy and an injured 78-year-old driver outside the bus. The only other student on board a 9-year-old girl was critically injured and trapped inside. Required a certain amount of force to get her from the area of entrapment. Reporter: A community mourns. Right now, we're all hurting. Reporter: In a statement just released by police, we're told that driver did stop but then continued into the path of the westbound union pacific bus. A witness reports hearing the train's horn sound as it approached that intersection. Still so many questions. All right, Adrienne, thank you.

