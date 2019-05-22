Transcript for New tracking alert for great white shark

Next tonight, there are new warnings about sharks, just as millions prepare to head to beaches here in the northeast this holiday weekend. Scientists continue to track that great white shark now off Martha's vineyard tonight. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, scientists picking up an alert for that great white shark named Cabot. Er year today, his tracking pinging just south of Martha's vineyard. Cabot, just one of many great whites expected to migrate north this summer. Today, off Long Island, we traveled near their typical migration path. Researchers have discovered a great white nursery, where young sharks are being raised, more between cape cod and cape may. One reason we may be seeing these sharks here in the northeast. Following a deadly shark attack on cape cod last year, anxiety in Massachusetts is high. I think the public's starting to get their head wrapped around the fact that this is a pretty serious situation. Reporter: Beach communities taking increased precautions this year, including advanced first aid kits. One town even offering what they're calling "Stop the bleed" classes to learn how to treat shark bites. And David, we mentioned those advanced first aid kits. Well, this is what's going to be inside. Tourniquets and surgical dressings. This will all help lifeguards in those first critical moments after a shark bite. All right, gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.