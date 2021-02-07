Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space

Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk will fly to space later this month with the Amazon CEO on the first crewed flight for his space-faring firm Blue Origin. She will be the oldest person ever to fly to space.
07/02/21

Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space

