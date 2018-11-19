Transcript for Trio accused of scamming GoFundMe donors out of nearly $400k

Tonight, to the growing outrage over the couple and the homeless vet who used a go fund me page to raise $400,000. All three were charged. But tonight here, the audio of the woman, her attorneys claim it backs up her version of the story, that she was not the mastermind, and her claim that she was simply dragged into this. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the woman caught up in the go fund me scam, claiming her then-boyfriend and a homeless man are really to blame for the lie that took donors for almost $400,000. I had no part in any of this and I'm the one Taking the fall. Reporter: Kate Mcclure's attorney sharing this audio exclusively with ABC news, purportedly of a conversation that Mcclure had with mark d'amico. Her lawyer calling her a victim. Mr. D'amico was the one behind this, and he was calling all the shots. Reporter: But prosecutors charged all three with deception and conspiracy, and say the group made up a story about the homeless man giving her gas money. Then, created that go fund me page for him, instead, using the money for themselves. You act like you didn't spend a dollar. Stop it. I'm not acting like. That. Reporter: David, we have reached out to Johnny Bobbitt and mark d'amico for comment. Neither has responded. Go fund me says it will return the money to the 14,000 donors. David?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.