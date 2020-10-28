Tropical Storm Zeta gains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast

Hurricane warnings are posted from New Orleans to the Alabama border. By Wednesday evening, the storm is expected to make landfall at or near Category 1 strength.
0:46 | 10/28/20

