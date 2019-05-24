New trouble for Boeing's grounded fleet of Max jets

More
United Airlines extended its cancellations of 737 Max flights until at least August.
0:18 | 05/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New trouble for Boeing's grounded fleet of Max jets
To the air and new troubles for Boeing's grounded fleet of Max jets united air lines extending its cancellations of 737 Max flights. Until at least August 3 that's almost another thirteen hundred flights canceled. The planes grounded after deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia no word on when the jets will fly again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"United Airlines extended its cancellations of 737 Max flights until at least August.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63266672","title":"New trouble for Boeing's grounded fleet of Max jets","url":"/WNT/video/trouble-boeings-grounded-fleet-max-jets-63266672"}