Trump administration negotiates future of TikTok 

President Donald Trump has pivoted from calling for TikTok to be banned, during his previous term, to now working on a deal to keep the social media app staying in business in the U.S. 

January 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live