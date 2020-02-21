Trump angered by how previous DNI handled intelligence briefing

Trump’s surprise decision to appoint Richard Grenell as his next acting Director of National Intelligence came after Joseph Maguire enraged Trump by giving an intelligence briefing to House Democrats.
2:27 | 02/21/20

