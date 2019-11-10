Transcript for Trump announces truce in trade war with China: ‘This is a great deal’

Seriously were from the White House tonight president trump now saying he has reached phase one of a trade deal with China. Tonight what the Chinese are now saying the president announcing this deal before leading for a rally in Louisiana. 24 hours after launching what of his most vicious attacks yet on Joseph Biden what he said overnight. Here's ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Sitting in the Oval Office with a high level Chinese negotiating team. President trump announced a truce in the trade war is a great deal for China it's a great deal for us. It's not a done deal it's not even in writing yet the president called it phase one the Chinese vice premier called it progress towards a positive direction. But the new tariffs president trump planned to impose next week are now on hold and the markets sure liked it. This a. Dow closing up more than 300 points there weren't many details but the president said China had agreed to take steps to protect intellectual property. And it promised to buy more than forty billion dollars it agricultural products. There's a question as to whether or not our farmers can produce that much and I I think they can. But there are literally at night I said it jokingly I think immediate. They don't have to buy more land. When the president announced this meeting last week he suggested he may ask the Chinese to investigate Joseph Biden. Just as yet asked Ukraine. I know it's started investigation. Into the side. Because what happened at giant. Just about as bad as what happened let. Where you re. Can you assure the American people to you did not bring up Joseph Biden in these negotiations if not brought up that would I have never killed by. China can do whatever they want with respect to the the president railed against Biden last night in deeply personal terms calling his son hunter a loser. And your father was never considered Smart. He was never considered a good senator. He was always had good vice president. Because he understood. How they kiss. Barack. Obama is and Jon Karl with a slot at the White House tonight John president trump was reporters a short time ago. Attacking the impeachment inquiry and there's a news tonight about the whistle blower whose complaint of course launch this investigation and on Democrats wanna speak within they have for. A some time what's his team now saying the whistle blowers team. We are told that lawyers for the whistle blower have informed the congressional committees. That their client wants to answer questions in writing and not in person. They have cited concerns for the whistle blower safety David Jon Karl on a very busy week thank you John.

