Trump attempts to sow doubt over Election Day

The president eluded to a possible delay of the election and claimed without evidence that results would be “rigged” as the Postal Service expects challenges with a surge of mail-in ballots.
2:05 | 07/31/20

Trump attempts to sow doubt over Election Day

