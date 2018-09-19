Transcript for Trump brings message of support during visit to NC storm zone

Aright, , thank you. Sident trumpveled to north and South Carolina today where thousands are stl need aft Hur Florence. They will be Fors to come. He was pitching inoan out and sharing a a small volunerthere. Five ds after the hurricane, some rivers are stirising. And what you're at right there is aiv thaly state 40. Ilgrim I in faevrth Caroli, toght. Reporter: Tonight, uching Dow north rolina, bring a message of support. With you D our hearts break for you. Rr:g the hard-hit T new , where re S families told B dispatchers to run to their secofloors.h governor Roy Doing? How aou? Eporter: Handing out hot meals and a hug at a relief center. Reassurings in this long adre.u T. Reportene homeowner inrance would cor the damage to their property. The pridanswering, "That's not ." That'sot od. The many doesn't O pay. Eporter: The then viting South Carolina. Conway, just upand from Myrtle Beach. I think the most exc part is going to be that red, becausee're goio have a of rebuilding. Reporter: The white house are the president faced criticism aurricane MARIA. This time, thesident himlf tweeting sit Carolinas. This is a tough hurricane. One of the wettest we've ever seenrom the standpoint of wa Rorter: Tonight, the president having St rivers sising and the Ed growing Andva is with live tonight from Fayetteville andthe capeearri we know that rt crest GHT. And we talked telling residentsight to on alert, to bof these rising waters. Areas where the water has re receded, O to cek again. And these waters aredangerou ice office actlly told me not to step foothi water behind me, because it's see. D?righva pill grim with us tonight. And there are alarm enonight in case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.