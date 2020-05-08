Trump campaign sues Nevada over ballots

The president pushed back after Democrats in Nevada passed a law that would allow ballots to be counted after Election Day and Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the nomination.
3:15 | 08/05/20

