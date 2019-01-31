Transcript for Trump claims intel chiefs said they were 'totally misquoted'

President trump summoning his intelligence chiefs to the oval office. The meeting today comes after their testimony in front of the American people, contradicting the president on Syria, Russia, North Korea and ISIS. The president says they were misquoted. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Less than 24 hours ago, the president blasted his intelligence team as naive and passive after they contradicted him in front of congress. But today, he summoned them to the white house, and tonight, says they are all on the same panel. Mr. President, did you talk to your intelligence chiefs today about the displeasure you had with their testimony to congress? I did. They said they were totally misquoted and they were -- it was totally taken out of context. So what I do, I suggest you call them. They said it was fake news. Reporter: But the quotes he is talking about played out on live television. The intelligence chiefs contradicting the president on several pressing issues. On ISIS -- We have won against ISIS. Reporter: The director of national intelligence says ISIS remains a big threat. ISIS is intent on resurging and still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria. Reporter: On North Korea. The president has said Kim Jong-un is willing to give up his nuclear weapons. CIA director Gina Haspel said, not so. The regime is committed to developing a long-range nuclear-armed missile that would pose a direct threat to the United States. Reporter: And on the president's claim that Iran continues to work on developing nuclear weapons -- We do not believe Iran is currently undertaking activities we judge necessary to produce a nuclear device. Reporter: Those comments so infuriated the president, he tweeted, "Perhaps intelligence should go back to school." And then, of course that meeting today in the over always. Jon Karl at the white house tonight. And Jon, the president is to call up the intelligence age agencies? Reporter: We reached out to the CIA. They gave us a simple no comment. And then we both e-mailed and called the office of the director of national intelligence, and we didn't get any response at all. Intelligence chiefs usually do not like to hear from us. Jon Karl, thank you. In the meantime, we turn now

