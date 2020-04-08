Transcript for Trump confronted about COVID-19 deaths in US: ‘It is what it is’

And back here at home this evening, and the president is making inside, after an interview with axios on HBO. More than 156,000 American lives have now been lost to covid. And at one point in the interview, the president saying the U.S. Is lower than the world. The reporter asking, lower in you're about to see the back and and on covid deaths in this country, the president at one point saying, "It is what it is." Here's Terry Moran. Reporter: With his own task force members calling the pandemic extraordinarily widespread across the country, president trump, in his HBO interview with Jonathan swan of axios, still insisting all is well and suggesting nothing more can be done anyway. Right now, I think it's under control. I'll tell you what is -- How? 1,000 Americans are dying a day. They are dying. That's true. And you have -- it is what it is, but that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control, as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us. Reporter: More than 156,000 Americans have died, far more than any country in the world, but the president keeps saying it's the testing that makes America look bad. You know, there are those that say, you can test too much. You do know that. Who says that? Oh, just read the manuals. Read the books. Manuals? Read the books. What manuals? Read the books. Reporter: And charts in hand, cherry-picking statistics on deaths from the virus. Well, right here, the united States is lowest in numerous categories. We're lower than the world. Lower than the world? What does that mean? Lower than Europe. In what? Take a look. Right here. Here's case death. Reporter: The facts, while the U.S. Has a relatively low death rate among those infected, case deaths, of the countries most affected by the virus, America has one of the highest covid death rates per capita, but the president didn't want to hear it. Oh, you're doing death as a proportion of cases. I'm talking about death as a proportion of population. That's where the U.S. Is really bad, much worse than South Korea, Germany, et cetera. You can't do that. The interview with axios. And Terry with us now. I want to get to the other major headline from the president today, after railing against mail-in voting, he appeared to change course on this, at least when it comes to one key battleground, Florida, saying that in that state, mail-in voting is, in his words, safe and secure. Reporter: That's right, he apparently wants his mail-in votes, especially from those elderly voters in all-important Florida to count, while he continues to undermine and try to sabotage mail-in voting in other states. The facts are clear, mail-in voting is nothing new, it's been going on since the civil war. Tens of millions of Americans use it and mail-in balloting fraud is just incredibly rare. So, the president still fights on many fronts, but his voting coming in, he wants counted. David? Terry, thank you.

