Transcript for Trump criticizes military leadership

And now to the race for the white house. Two months to go. We are now in the final stretch. The election just eight weeks away. And tonight, president trump is facing new fallout over what he reportedly said about the military. What the president is now saying and now the army's top general weighing in. So is Joe Biden. Here's our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: President trump today hit the campaign trail in a state that he must win. It's my home state. It's called the state of Florida, it's a great state. Reporter: With exactly eight weeks until election day, the president is dealing with fallout from a report in "The atlantic" citing anonymous sources that he made disparaging comments about Americans killed in war. The article alleges the president refused to visit a World War I cemetery in France in 2018, saying, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." The president did not make the planned visit via helicopter, citing bad wet weather, sending his chief of staff John Kelly there to go by car instead. When it comes to veterans, he's down right un-american. I'm sorry if I'm coming close to losing my temper. Reporter: The Biden campaign has already seized on the article, making this video featuring veterans. It's filled with losers? No, it's filled with heroes. Reporter: The white house has pointed to on the record statements from more than a dozen people who accompanied the president on his trip to Paris and say they didn't hear him make those comments. Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that. There's nobody that has more respect for not only our military, but for people that gave their lives in the military. Reporter: The article also says the president had been with John Kelly during a memorial day visit to Arlington national cemetery and alleges that while standing by the gravesite of Kelly's son, who died in Afghanistan, the president said, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" That comment has not been refuted by Kelly, who has said nothing on the record about the article. The president created more coronavirus yesterday by questioning the motivation and loyalty of America's military leadership. It's one of the reasons the military -- I'm not saying the military's in love with me, the soldiers are. But the top people in the Pentagon probably aren't, because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy. Reporter: The chief of staff of the army took issue with that at a virtual event today. I can assure the American people that the senior leaders would only recommend sending our troops to combat when it's required in national security in the last resort. That statement making immediate news today. Let's get right to Jon on something else, because there's also news on the postmaster general, the house oversight committee Jon saying they'll investigate Louis dejoy over alleged campaign finance violations? Reporter: Yeah, "The Washington post", David, reported that dejoy pressured employees at the company that he owned until four years ago to make donations to Republican candidates and then reimbursed those donations through bonuses. Dejoy's spokesperson is denying he broke any campaign finance laws. The president was asked about this yesterday and said if the allegations are true, then dejoy should lose his job. David? Two months to go until the election. Jon will be with us every step of the way. Thank you, Jon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.