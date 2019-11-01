Transcript for Trump says declaring a national emergency to build wall 'easy way out'

President trump said he would quote a probably almost definitely declare an emergency to go around congress to build the wall. What is he saying tonight Mary Bruce up on the hill. Less than 24 hours after he said he would probably definitely declare a national emergency to build his wall today president trump is saying not so fast. It's easy way out I'd rather not do it because this is something. Congress should easily do. But tonight negotiations have completely fallen apart and many Republicans are warning that declaring a national emergency would set a dangerous precedent. It's. Yes yeah. Sorry the White House is exploring whether to build the wall using disaster relief money that was intended to help Texas Florida and Puerto Rico recover from hurricanes. Republicans from those areas are not on board. I'm not for that idea right now OK I mean I'm sure didn't next negotiation. But congress has now left town and tonight president trump is sending this message to the 800000 American workers who aren't getting paid. People he's claimed are on his side. I just really appreciate the fact that. Think they have handled that so incredibly well and many of them agree with what we do it. All right so let's get to Mary Bruce light up on the hill against a nightmare you just reported their congress is now gone home for the weekend no further talks planned just hours now. From officially becoming the longest government shutdown ever with no sign attending. Well David there was a glimmer of compromise here but the White House threw cold water on it and now there are no negotiations scheduled but with lawmakers back home for the weekend they may begin to feel more pressure as they hear directly from those constituents were bearing the brunt of this shut down. David Perry Bruce with us tonight thank you Mary.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.