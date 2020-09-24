Transcript for Trump declines to commit to peaceful transfer of power after 2020 election

We will move on tonight to the scene outside the supreme court today. The president booed today by those mourning the passing of justice Ginsburg and some chanting "Vote him out" and "Keep her wish." The president and first lady paying their respects and it comes 40 days now before the election. Overnight the president making news when he refused to say that there would be a peaceful transfer of power after the election here in the U.S. He was pressed on this today and here is our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: A vivid display of our divided nation. President trump booed loudly on the steps of the supreme court, As he pays his respects to late justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The boos turned into chants of "Vote him out, vote him out." Reporter: The president sparked outrage after refusing to say there would be a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election. Will you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election? Well, we're going to have to see what happens. You know that. I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster. I understand that, but people are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there is a peaceful transfer of power. Get rid of the ballots and there won't be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. Today we put the question directly to the president's press secretary. Very direct and very simple question. If the president loses this election, will this white house, will this president assure us that there will be a peaceful transfer of power? It's a very simple question. The president will accept the results of a free and fair election. Reporter: But it's not clear that assurance means anything. The president has gone from warning about possible voter fraud to effectively declaring -- without evidence -- the election is already rigged. We want to make sure the election is honest and I am not sure that it can be. I don't know that it can be. Reporter: Yet today, the FBI director told congress that there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud. We have not seen not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise. Reporter: Democrats have condemneded the president's words. What country are we in? Look, he says the most irrational things. I -- I don't know what to say about it, but it doesn't surprise me. You are not in North Korea. You are not in Turkey. You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy. Reporter: Republicans stepped forward to insist there must be a peaceful transition of power. Although most avoided mentioning the president by name. "Fundamental to democracy is the peaceful transition of power," senator Mitt Romney tweeted. "Any suggestion that a president might not respect this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable." And Mitch Mcconnell tweeted the winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792. Leader Mcconnell among many reacting with the president. I know the senate late today passing a resolution committing to a peaceful transfer of power? Extraordinary move, a unanimous vote saying there must be a transition of power that is peaceful and it says there should be no disruptions by the president or any person in power to overturn the will of the David? And the campaign news, while we have you, vice president Biden getting an endorsement from former national security officials, more than 200 retired It's quite a list. Nearly 500 officials endorsing Joe Biden saying that Donald Trump simply isn't up to the responsibilities of his office. The joint statement says, quote, Joe Biden has the character, principles, wisdom and leadership necessary to address a world on fire. This list included 22 former four-star generals and admirals many of whom have never touched politics before, David. John Karl with us again tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.