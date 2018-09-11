Transcript for Trump denies knowing man he named as acting attorney general

We turn to the new and growing outrage over the president's pick for acting attorney general. Here's Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: Today, the president told reporters he doesn't even know Matt Whitaker, the man he just named acting attorney general. Mr. President, what do you say to all the criticism of Matt Whitaker, and the calls for him to recuse himself given what he's said about the Russia investigation? Well, Matt Whitaker, I don't know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker worked for Jeff sessions. And he was always extremely highly thought of, and he still is, but I didn't know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: But listen to what the president said just last month. I can tell you, Matt Whitaker's a great guy. I mean, I know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: But again, today, the opposite. Did you talk with Matt Whitaker at all about the Mueller probe? I didn't speak to Matt Whitaker about it. I don't know Matt Whitaker. Reporter: In fact, the president has spent quite a bit of time with Whitaker, who was Jeff sessions' chief of staff. Several sources say they've developed something of a bond. Now, Whitaker is under fire on multiple fronts. From his association with a Florida company shut down by the government for allegedly scamming consumers out of millions of dollars, to his strong criticism of the Mueller investigation he now oversees. The truth is, there was no collusion with the Russians and the trump campaign. Reporter: Meanwhile, Mueller is working on his final report. You're doing the written questions to Robert Mueller. Have you ruled out a sitdown, an in-person sitdown with Robert Mueller? I haven't ruled out anything. I haven't even thought about it. I'm thinking about the world. Jon, you were reporting next week, senators from both parties are planning to introduce legislation to protect Robert Mueller? Reporter: There are Republicans who want to join Democrats, but Mitch Mcconnell has made it clear those efforts are going nowhere in the senate. At the same time, Mcconnell said Mueller should be allowed to finish his work. And he said as far as he's concerned, Whitaker will be a very interim attorney general. Jon, thank you. Next, in Florida tonight, a

