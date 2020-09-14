Transcript for Trump dismisses climate change’s role in wildfires, blaming dry wood on forest floors

As we said, president trump visiting the fire zone today. Governor Newsom pleading with the president to look at the science, the evidence. The president and then what was a somewhat comfortable exchange with state authorities there. And Joe Biden responding on this tonight. Here's ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: In between campaign stops, president trump today touching down in scorched California, addressing the raging fires, which he has been slow to comment on publicly. Dismissing climate change, the president blaming dry, dead woodpiled up on the forest floor. This is one of the biggest burns we've ever seen and we have to do a lot of forest management. Reporter: California just saw its hottest August on record. Over 3.2 million acres have burned just this year. Nearly 27 times more than last year. The governor, gavp Newsome today, urging the president to face the facts. The science is in and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real. Reporter: But trump has rolled back policies intended to counter climate change. California's secretary of natural resources pleaded with the president to accept reality. Instead, trump mocked the established science. If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting californians. Okay. It will start getting cooler. I wish. You just watch. I wish science agreed with you. Well, I don't think science knows, actually. Reporter: Joe Biden twont tweeting a two-word message. "Science knows." Earlier, he painted a stark picture of what four more years of president trump could do to the environment. If you give a climate arsonist four more years in the white house, why would anyone be surprised if we have more of America ablaze? You give a climate denier for her years in the white house, way would anybody be surprised that America is under water. Reporter: The president is also ignoring the science in the pandemic, last night, breaking Nevada's regulations to hold a packed indoor rally. And if the governor comes after you, which she couldn't be doing, I'll be with you all the way. Reporter: Biden's campaign called it a superspreader event and a local reporter asked trump if he's worried he or some of his supporters would get sick. Aren't you concerned about getting covid, though, in -- No, I'm not concerned. I'm more concerned about how close you are. Sorry about that. Because you know why? Because I'm on a stage, it's pretty far away. And so I'm not at all concerned. Reporter: In February, trump admitted to Bob Woodward that he was knowingly misleading the American people about the dangers of the virus. Tonight, a new clip from their 18 interviews. Trump just last month insisting he had done everything he could. Nothing more could have been done. Nothing more could have been I acted early. We know climate change will be a major issue with 50 days to go. So is the pandemic. The president holding an indoor event in Arizona. He's focused on the Latino event, so is Joe Biden, who was asked if he's doing enough when it comes to Latino voters. Reporter: Biden said he's going to, quote, work like the devil to turn out the Latino vote. But polls in Florida show he's losing ground. Biden is headed to the battleground state tomorrow to try to court these critical voters. David? Mary, thank you. George Stephanopoulos will moderate a town hall with president trump tomorrow night here, uncommitted voters asking their questions. That's tomorrow night, 9:00 P.M. Eastern. The news continues tonight,

