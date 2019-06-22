Transcript for Trump halts ICE raids planned in many US cities

One more major headline involving president trump and another about face. One day before his I.C.E. Crackdown the president started today depending plans to arrest and deport family members illegally in the U.S. Hours later president trump reversing course. Rachel Scott is at the white house. Reporter: President trump on the white house lawn standing firm on his deportation raids order. What will you do if cities say they will not comply? The deportation raids as you call them, are a drip of very, very good law enforcement people. They came into our country illegally. We're taking them out legally. We're bringing them back to their country. Reporter: The operation called family op all part of a plan to deport more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants in as many as ten cities. Some city leaders firing back refusing to cooperate. Others telling immigrants how to avoid arrest. Every American should be outraged that an elected official would use the terror of families and children as campaign material. Reporter: The show of force was slated to target immigrant families in their homes, even those without criminal histories. The action reflected by the 2015 campaign promise. You're going to have a deportation force and you'll do it humanely. Reporter: It was a campaign promise he later backed off. Tonight he's doing the same just hours ago tweeting at the request of Democrats I've delayed the illegal immigration process for two weeks. President trump's deportation rates are still behind president Obama's and his move to pause these arrests came after a phone call from house speaker Nancy Pelosi who asked him to call off the raids. Rachel Scott joins us from the white house. There's a report out that officials from immigration and customs enforcement had concerns about the potential raids? That's right, Tom. The associated press is reporting that I.C.E. Was so concerned details leaked to the media could jeopardize their agents. Tom? Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.