Transcript for Trump heads to Texas to help one-time nemesis Sen. Ted Cruz

Well, just two weeks left tonight until the crucial midterms. Will Democrats be able to take back the house? Do they have a chance at the senate? With Republicans controlling the white house, the senate and the house, of course, tonight, one key race in Texas, the race for senate. Pitting senator Ted Cruz against Democrat Beto O'rourke. Once calling Cruz lyin' Ted, president trump says he's lying no longer. He's now helping him in Texas tonight. So, Paula Faris with the state of the race, two weeks to go. He's one-on-one tonight with both candidates. Reporter: President trump heading off to Texas tonight to help his one time nemesis, senator Ted Cruz. Lyin' Ted. Lies. Oh, he lies. Reporter: Their battle was bitter, so today, our Jon Karl asked -- Is he no longer lyin' Ted? To me, he's not lyin' Ted anymore. He's beautiful Ted. I call him Texas Ted. Reporter: We traveled to Texas to ask the senator about his complicated relationship with the president. You have said that he is utterly amoral, that he's a serial philanderer, a pathological liar. Are those things not true anymore? Look, I have no interest in revisiting the comments of 2016. You've moved on? I've got a job to do, and my job is forward-looking. Is he your friend? Is he your foe? How do you describe the relationship? He's the president. Reporter: Cruz is banking on trump to rev up the Republican base, because his rival, congressman Beto O'rourke, with his cheering crowds, is energizing Democrats. We just literally show up everywhere, all the time, for everyone. Reporter: He's raised a record $38 million in just three months. Using some of it on ads all shot on an iPhone. Just human becomes, real people making this happen. Reporter: It's been nearly 25 years since a Democrat won statewide in Texas. And O'rourke is pro-gun control, pro-abortion rights and pro-immigration. You say you want to secure the borders. Can you do that without a wall? Can you do that without militarizing the border? So, we don't need a wall, to answer your question. We don't need to militarize the border. If things are so desperate in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador that someone would risk their lives to come here, then what can we do to improve conditions there? Reporter: On immigration, Cruz has been in lockstep with Donald Trump. But he tells me he'll push back if the president reinstates his family separation policy. If it comes to it, will you say, president, this isn't the right policy? Well, listen, I've been very clear to the president. We need to enforce the law but we should also keep families together. This is a fascinating race, a lot of people watching it. Not just Texas, but the whole country. Paula with us now. And we've seen it in Beto O'rourke's campaigning. A sharper tone in the final weeks as he tries to close that gap. Reporter: That's right. And Cruz believes that's bat 0 O'rourke is rattled. And a lot of money pouring into this race. Reporter: $38 million. Thank you. There's still much more ahead on "World news tonight" this Monday. The mega millions now $1.6

