Transcript for Trump gives himself high marks in coronavirus fight

President trump acknowledging late today the virus is not under control. And sharing what his young son asked him, as many Americans fear that what they're seeing in Europe is about to play out here. Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Despite widespread delays over testing and repeated mixed messages from his administration today, president trump gave himself high marks. On a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate your response to this crisis? I would rate it at 10. I think we've done a great job. Does the buck stop with you? Yeah, normally. But I think -- this has never been done before in this country. Reporter: But the confusing messages from the administration continued. "The New York Times" reporting that president trump stunned some of the nation's governors in a conference call, telling them they should not wait for the federal government's help with respirators, ventilators, and other critical lifesaving equipment. Telling them they should, quote, try getting it yourselves. Asked about that today, the president did not back down. If they can get them directly, it's always gonna be faster if they can get them directly if they need them, and I have given them authorization to order directly. Reporter: The president had said the virus would just disappear, now marking a shift in tone. How are you talking to your own family about this? How are you talking to your youngest son? Do you empathize with the sense of anxiety? People are really scared. Yeah, no, I think they are very scared. What you can do and all you can do is -- professional, totally competent. But have you spoken to your family? I've spoken actually with my son. He said, "How bad is this?" It's bad. It's bad. Reporter: The president himself was exposed to the coronavirus a little over a week ago. The Brazilian official in this photograph testing positive. The president was tested himself on Friday. He says the test game came back negative. It's not -- not something that I want to do every day. I can tell you that. Reporter: The vice president said today he has not been tested. He says so far, no symptoms. Thank you. Still ahead on "World news tonight" this Monday, your questions.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.