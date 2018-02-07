Transcript for Trump: 'I'm putting conservative people on' the Supreme Court

Now to the supreme court showdown. President trumpmising one week from today he announce S nominee to succeed retiring justice Anthony Kennedy. The president revealing he intewed four potential nomineoday and plans to meet two or three more bef making his decision. S Kyra Phillips is at the white house tonight. Repor president trump tonight ramping up his search for a supreme court nonee. I interviewed met with four potential just of our great supreme court. They are outstandieople and they are reallcredible pe. Reporter: The president says he'll meet two or three other candidates. He's predict a vicious confirmation battle. D abortion now athe center of the F. During the aign, the president promised to appoint justices who would overturn roe ve wade. T'll happen automatically in my opinion because I am puttino-life justices on the court. He's not saying that now. Reporter: Are young to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on roe versus wade? Well, that's a big one, and probably not. They'rell saying don't do that, you don't dothat, you shouldn't do that but I'm putting conservative people on. Reporter: Today, the white ho refusing to say whether the president wants roe Ver wade overturned. Is the president still commi to appointing pro-life judges? He's not going to talk to judges about specific cases. He's looking for individuals that have the right intellect, thght temperament, and that will uphold the constitution. Reporte now, during the mpaign, the president said verydily, "Im pro-life an I will appointing o-life judges." Tonight, he's just not going that far.he wants his nominee confirmed and he's not goio give his opponents any N ammunition. Tom? Kyra Phillips for U at the ite house tonight. And one more headli out of

