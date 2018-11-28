Transcript for Trump refuses to rule out pardon for Manafort

Now to breaking developments involving president trump and the Mueller investigation. After Paul manafort's plea deal with Robert Mueller suddenly fell apart, we're now learning that manafort's lawyers were talking with the president's lawyers all along. And tonight, president trump now suggesting he's not ruling out a pardon for Paul manafort, saying, quote, nothing is off the table. ABC's senior national correspondent Terry Moran at the white house tonight. Reporter: We thought Paul manafort had flipped on president trump, as part of his plea deal with Robert Mueller. Now, the president's lawyer tells us manafort was cooperating with team trump all along. And tonight, the president seems to be openly dangling the possibility of a pardon, telling "The New York post," it's not off the table. It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table. Why would I take it off the table, he said. For months, the president tried to minimize his relationship with his former campaign chairman, while at the same time, expressing sympathy. He worked for me for a very short period of time, but you know what, he happens to be a very good person. And I think it's very sad what they've done to Paul manafort. Reporter: Now, we know that after manafort cut his deal with Mueller, his lawyer briefed the trump legal team on what Mueller's prosecutors were asking, giving the president a direct view into the investigation. As manafort was feeding the president's lawyers information, trump was working on his own written responses to the special counsel's questions, and today, aby news has learned about some of his answers. Sources tell ABC news trump wrote he did not know about the now infamous trump tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and manafort met with a Russian lawyer they were told had negative information about Hillary Clinton. Trump also wrote he does not recall his long-time associate Roger stone telling him he was in contact with wikileaks, which published the hacked democratic e-mails. Stone himself has denied discussing wikileaks with the president. So, let's bring in Terry Moran, live from the white house. And Terry, it was thought that Paul manafort had flipped, taking that plea deal with Robert Mueller. Now you report, his lawyers kept talking with the president's legal team through all this, passing information along to them. First of all, how unusual is this, and is it you a lowed? Reporter: It is unusual for sure, David. It is allowed. It's risky for manafort to possibly alien Nate the prosecutors who he cut a deal with. And the real question is, did manafort and president trump have any conversations about president trump issuing a pardon in exchange for manafort holding back? That would be trouble for manafort and president trump. All right, Terry Moran at the white house. Terry, great to have you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.