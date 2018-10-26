Transcript for Trump says he's been 'toned down' in his political rhetoric

Our Cecilia Vega asking the president what he made of the images on the side of the van. Also, she asked if his rhetoric or tone will change in any way, after his tweet at 3:00 A.M. This morning. Reporter: Those bombs, on president trump's mind in the middle of the night. The president, wide awake at 3:14 A.M. Tweeting, funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of bombs. Yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, "It's just not presidential!" Later, a frustrated president was back on Twitter. He wrote, Republicans are doing so well in early voting and at the polls, and now this, quote, "Bomb" stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows. News not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. We asked the president about the suspect and those stickers on his van. Did you see your face on that van? I did not. I did not see my face on the van. I heard he was a person that preferred me over others but I did not see that. Reporter: And then -- will you pledge to tone down your rhetoric over the next few days? Well, I think I've been toned down if you want to know the truth. I think I could really tone it up because as you know the media has been unfair to me and the Republican party, with all of that being said, we're winning, so I like that. Reporter: The president has yet to publicly say the names of any of those targeted this week, not even the former president and secretary of state. Will you call president Obama or any of them targeted to update them? If they wanted me to, but I think we'll probably pass. President trump now beginning a marathon on campaign rallies before the midterms. But he appeared to suggest to you, he's not going to tone down the rhetoric. Reporter: He said he could tone it up if he wanted to. Today at the white house, supporters were chanting lock them up. But president trump says people love what he's been saying. 13 rallies over the next 11 days.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.