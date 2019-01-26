Transcript for Trump warns another shutdown could happen

the federal government slowly coming back to life. Amid new concerns that the president who just ended the longest government shutdown in history may soon shut the government down again. The president signalling clashes ahead after signing that three-week reprieve. Some 800,000 workers and families whose income had ground to a stand still. New anxiety over what will happen next. ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri starts us off. Reporter: Tonight, with the government open for less than 24 hours, the president already warning it could close again. After signing a spending bill to fund the government for just three weeks, trump tweeting, "21 days goes very quickly. Negotiations with Democrats will start immediately. Will not be easy to make a deal, both parties very dug in. We will build the wall!" A threat echoed at the end of his rose garden remarks. If we don't get a fair deal from congress, the government will either shutdown on February 15th, again, or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the constitution of the United States to address this emergency. Reporter: President trump stating he could declare a national emergency, bypassing congress to build his border wall. Something speaker of house Nancy Pelosi is insisting Democrats won't budge on. Have I not been clear on the wall? No. I have been very clear on the wall. Reporter: Pelosi scoring a political victory over trump, who reopened the government without getting any of his $5.7 billion for the wall. He's now facing backlash from conservatives for failing to deliver on a key campaign promise. We're building that wall. We will build the wall. The wall is going to be built, 100%. He promised something for 18 months, and he lied about it. Reporter: 800,000 federal employees will return to work after struggling for over a month, missing two paychecks, now worried they will be in the same position in a few weeks. They want to try to do in three weeks what they couldn't do in five weeks. So anyone of us that ask what do you think's going to happen. They're going to shut down the government again. That's what we all think. They're going to do it again. And all because what? A vanity wall. All right, Tara Palmeri at the white house. Tara at the white house. The clock is ticking. That last worker we just heard from your report, doesn't seem confident they're going to figure this out for the long term. What are Republican and democratic leaders pledging to do right now? Reporter: A bipartisan group of lawmakers will hold a conference committee to try to find some sort of compromise on border security. In the meantime, the white house will continue to promote a border wall and try to pick off rank and file Democrats. Sources say that, while the president let the government shutdown again, it's more likely he'll call a national emergency. They have a draftable plan ready to go. Another major development. The clock is ticking as we said. Tara, thank you.

