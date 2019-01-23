Transcript for Trump's former lawyer backs out of congressional appearance over 'threats'

president's long-time personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen now says he will not testify before the American people after all, at least for now, because of threats he says from the president. And the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: The president's long time attorney and fixer Michael Cohen today abruptly pulling the plug on his much-anticipated testimony to congress. Cohen's lawyer citing "Ongoing threats against his family from president trump and Mr. Giuliani." Adding, "This is a time where Mr. Cohen had to put his family and their safety first." The president today denied making any threats. I would say he's been threatened by the truth. He's only been threatened by the truth. Reporter: But he has called for Cohen's father-in-law to be investigated, even though he is not currently accused of any crime. He should give information maybe on his father-in-law, because that's the one that people want to look at. Reporter: And just this weekend, another unfounded allegation from Rudy Giuliani. So, it's okay to go after the father-in-law? Of course it is. If the father-in-law is a criminal, we talked about Ukrainians. His father-in-law is a Ukrainian. That's not a crime. His father-in-law has millions and millions -- of course it's not. I'm telling you, he comes from the Ukraine. This reason that is important is, he may have ties to something called organized crime. Reporter: Cohen says those amount to threats, and he fears for his family's safety. All right, Cecilia Vega with us live from the white house. And Cecilia, I know house Democrats are considering whether to subpoena Michael Cohen? Reporter: They are, David. And they say they have offered him help with security. If, in fact, he is scared for his safety. But house oversight committee Elijah Cummings today was adamant that Cohen will testify, he said, quote, whatever we have to do to get him here, we'll do it. Cecilia Vega, always great to have you.

