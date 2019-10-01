Transcript for Trump's former lawyer to testify before Congress

Just weeks after being swarmed at his sentencing, tonight, president trump's former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is stepping into the spotlight. Agreeing to testify under oath and in public on capitol hill to give what he's calling a "Full and credible account" of his ten years at trump's side. The man doesn't tell the truth, and it's sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds. Reporter: Sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to congress about the president's plans to build a trump tower in Moscow, plans that extended well into the campaign. And he admitted to facilitating hush money payments in the months before the election to two women who allege they had affairs with trump. Payments that for months the president denied knowing anything about. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels. No, no. What else? Why did Michael Cohen make it if there was no truth to her allegations? You have to ask Michael Cohen. Reporter: But Cohen says he was acting at the president's direction in order to protect the campaign, and he has now spent more than 70 hours telling all to special counsel Robert Mueller. He told George Stephanopoulos he's done being the fall guy for the president. So why should we believe you now? Because the special council stated emphatically that the information that I gave to them was credible and helpful. There is a substantial amount of information that they possess that corroborates the fact that I am telling the truth. Reporter: But tonight, president trump says he's not worried about Cohen's upcoming testimony. I'm not worried about it at all, no. The president reacting to the news late today. Mary Bruce live up on the hill again tonight. And Mary, Cohen is scheduled to testify in public on February 7th, and you're hearing tonight that there will be some limitations on what he'll be asked? Reporter: Well, David, the chairman of the committee tonight is stressing that there will be limitations on the questions asked of Cohen, because they do not want to interfere with his ongoing cooperation with the special counsel. David? Mary Bruce with us live again tonight. Thank you.

