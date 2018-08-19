Transcript for Trump's lead attorney gives a new reason not to testify in the Russia investigation

We B tonight with president trump, on the attack. As his personal attorney delivers a N reason the president may not sifor an interview in the Russia investigation. The present arriving at the white house moments ago, after the bombshell rt confirms that don mcgahn has operated extensively wihe special counsel. The president instse allowed Gahn to do so, and says he' no John dean-type rat. And Rudy Giuliani with new reason he says presi trump should not be interviewed by ro Mueller. Sayiruth isn't T. Hereara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, president trump'lead attory with a new and stunning reason why he's advising the president not to testy in the Russi investigation. I'm N going to be rushed into having him testify so he trapped io perjury. And when Y tell me that, you know, hehould testify because going to ll the truth, and he sho worry, we, that's so silly because it's somebody's version of the truth. Not the truth. He didn't ha conversatn -- Truth is truth. I don't mean to go lik No, it isn't truth. Uth isn't truth. Reporter: Giui later adding more context to the jarring stent, truthsn't truth. We have two pieces of evidence. Trump saysn't tell H it. Which is the truth? Reporter: Theresident's lead attoralso doubling down onhe president's iistence there was no collusion between his campaign andsia, and claimingueller has weak case if it's based on that infamous ump tower meeting in 2016 been campaigficials and a Russian lawyer after they weromised dirt on Hillary clinto That was the original intention of meeting. Urned out a meeting about another subject, and it was not pursued at all. I don't even know if they knew she was Russian at time. All they knew was that a woman with a Russi name want to meet with them. Reporter: But that e-mail trump Jr, incates a, quote, "Ran government attorney" would be ere. The presidt also blasting a "New York S" report, confirmed by ABC news, that his white house counsel don mcgahn cooperated extensively with the special counsel's investign. Presidentrump alleging in a tweet that the paper implied, quote, "Because white house unsel don mcgaas giving hours of testimony to the special counsel, he must be a John dean-type rat, bu allowed hiand all others to testify. I didn't have to. I have nothing to hide." Repter: Nixon's forme white E counsel John Dean, a onetime loyalist TD whistleblower in the watergate scandal, firing back of his O doubt you have any idea wt mcgahn has told muel also, Nixon knew I weeting th prosecutors, because I told M. However, he didn't think I would tell them the truth." T I want to go back to Giuliani's comments about truth. Becausnight, one of th central characters in the Russ investion, James Comey, has weigd in? Reportehat's right. Giuliani's comnts are taking on a life of their own. James Comey, who encouraged the president to else his alleged tapes of T conversations now ou with his own take. Tweeting, truth exists a truth matters.it has always been the touchstonef our justice system political. People who lie are held untable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.