Trump's new nationwide presidential alert system being put to the test

More
The system will allow him to issue warnings about a public crisis or threat; cellphone users will not be able to opt out.
0:11 | 10/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's new nationwide presidential alert system being put to the test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58244835,"title":"Trump's new nationwide presidential alert system being put to the test","duration":"0:11","description":"The system will allow him to issue warnings about a public crisis or threat; cellphone users will not be able to opt out.","url":"/WNT/video/trumps-nationwide-presidential-alert-system-put-test-58244835","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.