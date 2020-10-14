Transcript for Trump’s youngest son tests positive for COVID-19

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a Wednesday night. And we begin tonight with the coronavirus here in the U.S. There is a lot of concern as we head deeper into fall, with Americans closer together and inside, that this could fuel the virus. Tonight, we're seeing a rise in hospitalizations in 36 states and we learned today that the president's son, Barron, tested positive for covid, too, some time after the president and first lady tested positive. First lady Melania trump saying she was immediately worried about Barron when she tested positive herself. Tonight, what she's now saying about her son Barron who is now 14shgs who we have all seen grow up and grow much taller in these last four years. President trump was asked about his son, how he answered. He did change subjects quickly. The first lady also sharing her own experience with the virus, her symptoms, what she learned and her concern for other families who might not have had the care the first family tonight, nearly 700,000 American children have been infected and the first family acknowledging that their son was one of them. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off tonight. Reporter: First lady Melania trump revealed today that not long after she became infected with coronavirus, her, quote, fear came true, that her son Barron had tested positive, too. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms," she wrote. "He has since tested negative." She shared the news late today in an article on the white house website entitled, "My personal experience with covid-19." Minutes after the article was posted, president trump was asked about his son. As he answered, he quickly changed the subject to the confirmation hearings for Amy coney Barrett and his upcoming rally in Iowa. How is Barron, sir? Barron's fine and Amy is doing a fantastic job, we're heading out to Iowa, and we have a big rally, a lot of people, as always. But we have a lot of people and we look forward to it. And, again, Amy, I think, is doing an incredible job. Reporter: In the past, president trump has said young people, for the most part, are not in danger of getting covid-19. You look, you take your hat off to the young, because they have a hell of an immune system. But it affects virtually nobody. It's a -- it's an amazing thing. Reporter: As for the president himself, as he was infected, he was taken via helicopter to one of the best hospitals in the world where he was treated for three days. He's now pronounced himself better than ever. I can feel -- I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there. I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the -- everybody. I'll just give you a big fat kiss. Reporter: His recovery is now part of his stump speech. Who has had it here? Yeah, a lot of people, a lot of people. Well, you are the people I want to say hello to, because right now, you're immune. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci says we just don't know if people who have had covid are permanently immune. In her essay, the first lady strikes a different tone, writing that although her symptoms were minimal, "They hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster." She says she experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. She writes that "The most impactful part of my recovery was the opportunity to reflect on many things, family, friendships, my work and staying true to who you are." Let's get to Jon Karl again tonight. And Jon, very personal words from the first lady today. And in addition to the president and Barron trump, both now testing negative, the first lady also revealed she's now tested negative and she hopes to resume her duties soon? Reporter: And David, the first lady also wrote, "I want people to know that I understand just how fortunate my family is to have received the kind of care that we did." The bottom line is, she wants people to know that she is keenly aware that she received the kind of care that most people simply cannot get. Jon, thank you. And meantime, Jon, as you know, this all comes as we see

