TSA finds explosive in checked bag at Pennsylvania airport

Prior to the bag being loaded on a plane it was screened by TSA, and an alarm went off to alert the presence of a suspicious item, authorities said.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live