TSA officers uncover missile launcher in checked bag at airport

The passenger reportedly told authorities that he was in the military and flying home from Kuwait; the device was confiscated.
0:13 | 07/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for TSA officers uncover missile launcher in checked bag at airport

