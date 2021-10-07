Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination

More
U.S. officials turned down the interim government’s request to send U.S. troops to help stabilize the situation.
2:44 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"U.S. officials turned down the interim government’s request to send U.S. troops to help stabilize the situation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78775190","title":"Turmoil grows in Haiti following presidential assassination","url":"/WNT/video/turmoil-grows-haiti-presidential-assassination-78775190"}